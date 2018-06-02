13 illegal buildings demolished

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) during a crackdown operation has demolished over 13 illegal constructions near College Road, Nullah Leh, Raja Bazaar and some other localities.

The concerned authority has also sealed seven illegal commercial buildings along Sixth Road, Hazara Colony, Satellite Town and Sadiqabad areas in this regard.

Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza told ‘The News’ that they have formed a special squad to demolish illegal constructions in all 46 union councils. The squad will work separately from the building inspectors and will demolish the illegal constructions in commercial areas after getting a report from the civic body’s monitoring team, he said. He said that they will not spare violators at any cost.

He said that they have also served notices to owners and tenants of dilapidated buildings in the city to vacate them before monsoon. The operation against illegal construction and dilapidated buildings will remain continued in all areas of the city, he warned.