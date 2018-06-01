Party unveils election symbol in Bara

BARA: Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League (PAIL) unveiled its election symbol ‘trophy’ at the Bara Press Club here on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference here, Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League Chairman Zarbad Khan Afridi said the trophy was the symbol of victory and “we will win next election from NA-44 by a big margin.”

He expressed concern over the merger of Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said Fata was merged into Khyber Pakht unkhwa without consensus of the tribal people, adding it was an injustice to tribal people.

Zarbad opposed it and demand a separate province for the people of the Fata. “We are happy with the Frontier Crimes Regulation abolition, but will launch a campaign for a separate Fata province soon,” he said.

He said the tribal people had rendered sacrifices for the country during prolonged militancy.

Zarbad said that tribal people’s business had been destroyed along with the health and education sectors but the government had not reconstructed these sectors so far.

“If our party comes into power, we will provide all facilities including education, health, communication, electricity, agriculture and others to the people,” he maintained.

He said the government had not yet reconstructed several schools including primary and middle for the last three years that were destroyed by militants in Bara subdivision.