Farooq Bandial joins, expelled from PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissociated itself from infamous Farooq Bandial, who committed robbery at the residence of the renowned yesteryears actress Shabnam, hours after he was welcomed in the party fold by Imran Khan.

After the news of Farooq Bandial joining the PTI came to surface, the social media was abuzz with criticism on the PTI leadership for accepting an alleged rape convict and to silence the critics, initially party formed a committee to probe facts behind the allegations. However, in a development late at night, Farooq Bandial was also expelled from the party and when contacted, the renowned businessman from Khushab stated he had no idea what the PTI had decided for him but said he was greatly depressed over what had been attributed to him.

“It’s been 40 years now, when did I say that I am innocent but at least facts should not be distorted,” said Farooq Bandial while talking to The News. “Never ever, I have been convicted of a heinous act like rape, I was convicted by a military court in the era of Gen Zia over the charges of dacoity at the residence of actress Shabnam and she was the first one to pardon me, one could confirm it from her”. Farooq Bandial belongs to the village Bandial, tehsil Quaid-e-Abad of district Khushab. He said later on my mercy petition, the then president also pardoned him and his conviction was over.