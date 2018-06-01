Neelum-Jhelum unit-1 is no more functional

ISLAMABAD: The Rs503 billion Neelum-Jhelum project of 969MW has sustained another blow as its unit-1of 242.25MW has also started leaking oil and the management has halted its operation on May 31.The unit-4 is already closed down after its rotor had been damaged.

According to the management of the project, the unit-4 will take at least four months to come on stream, but officials at the site insisted claiming the unit-4 will take 8-9 months to start generating electricity as it has been dismantled by Chinese experts from Herbin city to root out the rotor and then it will get repaired. Now, under new scenario, the unit-1 of the project has also been closed down on May 31—the last day of the PML-N government on account of oil leaking from its seal. The oil was leaking for more than one week, but the management decided to keep the unit-1 operational till May 31 to avoid the wrath from the top man of the PML-N government putting aside the fact that the unit-1 may sustain more damage if it is run till May 31.

However, on the last day of the government, the management has closed down the unit-1. Officials privy to the development said that this unit may also take 1-2 months to repair the seal to avoid the oil leakage.