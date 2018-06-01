Childish behaviour being shown by Shahbaz party, says Nisar

LAHORE: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday said he was surprised PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif did not know how to differentiate between childish and mature behaviour. The politician was reacting to an earlier statement by Shahbaz Sharif who had said Nisar was ‘immature’. “He needs to be dealt with like a child and we keep trying to pacify him and resolve any issues,” the Punjab chief minister had said. "Childish behaviour is what [Shahbaz's] party leadership is exhibiting," he noted, with an advice to the PML-N president not to discuss incidents that had happened 30 years ago.

He further said Shahbaz' inability to do anything regarding the behaviour of his party's leadership could be termed non-serious behaviour.

"Shahbaz should invest his energies to get out of the difficult situation," Nisar advised Shehbaz.

Nisar, who has been associated with the PML-N for over three decades, has publicly spoken about his differences with the party following Nawaz' ouster last July and subsequent public mobilisation campaign. In February it was reported that Nawaz had parted ways with his longtime associate Nisar. Last month, Shahbaz met Nisar and asked him to "stay with the party".