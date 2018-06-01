Morocco soccer delegation due tomorrow

LAHORE: A delegation of Morocco Football Federation will be visiting Pakistan from June 2 to seek support of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in their bid for World Cup 2026.

Member associations of world football’s governing body FIFA will vote at its Congress in Moscow on June 13 a day before the opening game of this year’s tournament to decide the host of World Cup 2026.

There is a joint North American bid of Canada, Mexico and the US along with the Morocco bid. The 2026 finals will comprise 48 teams for the first time, severely testing the capacity of a host.

Morocco has launched a serious campaign to convince football world that they have the potential to host the mega event. A high level Morocco delegation is coming to Pakistan on June 2 to meet President PFF Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat. The guests will be making a presentation to get PFF vote in favour of their bid. Delegation includes Member of the Support Committee Abderrahim Kadmiri, Ambassador Morocco 2026 Hicham El Guerouj, CEO of the Morocco Bid 2026 Hicham Al Amrani.

Meanwhile PFF chief Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat has said every FIFA member is respectable for PFF. “We want to have cordial relations with football community and Morocco delegation’s visit is pride moment for Pakistan and this gesture defines PFF role in international football.”