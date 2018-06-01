Rashid upbeat about Pak disabled team’s T20 victory

LAHORE: Pakistan disabled cricket will be entering the Tri-Nation T20 series with great hopes of victory.

Talking to media, Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) president Rashid Latif said the green-shirts have the capability to win the trophy. The Tri-Nation Twenty-20 series is to be held in England in July. Rashid sees its as a milestone for the team provided it win the tournament. “If Pakistan wins this tournament it will be a milestone for disabled cricket.”

“England and Bangladesh are strong teams, but looking at the performance of Pakistan in the last edition, I am confident that they can win the tournament having one of the best players of the world,” Rashid said. After three-day trials, a 16-member squad for the tri-nation series was announced by the selection committee which including chief selector Iqbal Imam and its members, Sabih Haider, Javed Ashraf and Muhammad Javed. The committee also announced four reserve players for the series.

The squad includes four uncapped including Malik Kashif, Saifullah, Mohammad Haris and Waqif Shah along with the best preformers of the Pakistan team Hasnain Alam, Matloob Qureshi, Jahanzaib Tiwana and Skipper Nihar Alam.

Pakistan team in the last edition held at Dubai, beat England in the final to win the tournament. England being the co-founder of Disabled Cricket along with Pakistan, will be hosting the tournament for the first time.