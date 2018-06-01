PHC orders govt to hire architect to design APS martyrs monument

PESHAWAR: Rejecting the present structure of Army Public School martyrs' monument of fiberglass, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed the government to hire services of good architect and prepare design for the monument acceptable to the parents of the martyrs. A division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Nasir Mehfooz directed Peshawar Development Authority director general and secretary Higher Education Department to preparer design of international standard and submit it before the court for approval on the next hearing.

The court fixed June 27 for next hearing. Both the PDA Director General Israrul Haq and Secretary Higher Education Department Zulfiqar Haider and other officials appeared before the court. The bench was hearing writ petition filed by parents of the APS martyrs including Fazal Khan advocate, Dr Zahoor Alam, Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui and Tariq Jan. They had claimed that a bizarre fibreglass structure had been raised by spending a meagre amount, which was not acceptable to them.

Justice Qaiser Rashid expressed concern over the present structure of Army Public School martyrs monument. "This is not a big deal for the provincial government to construct a monument, which is good looking and as per the wishes of the parents of the APS martyrs," the judge remarked.

The Higher Education Department secretary submitted before the bench that he had assumed charge after construction of the monument. However, he said, the court order on construction of the monument would be complied with.

The bench asked the PDA DG to get services of an expert architect within his department and prepare a good design for the monument and submit before the court for approval. Muhammad Ayaz Khan advocate appeared for the parents of APS martyrs in the case. Additional Advocate General, Syed Sikandar Shah, represented provincial government in the case.