PTI leader flays closure of Taunsa Panjnad Link Canal

LAHORE: PTI’s central leader Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar has condemned the closure of Taunsa Panjnad Link Canal by the Punjab government, terming it a cruel act against the farmers of South Punjab.

He said this uncalled for decision of the Punjab government has exposed animosity of the PML-N rulers against South Punjab and the farmers of the area. Addressing the party leaders here Wednesday, Bakhtiar said water crisis has deepened in South Punjab due to stoppage of water flow to Taunsa Panjnad Link Canal which might result in destruction of crops in the area.

He warned so-called Khadim-e-Ala to shun animosity against South Punjab and farmers that may bring starvation. He pointed out that people of South Punjab need water instead of chief minister’s frequent visits to the area. He said promise of supplying gas to Rajanpur is mere an election slogan. “We have decided to raise voice for the rights of people of South Punjab and launched a campaign to achieve the goal from the platform of ‘Janoobi Punjab Suba Mahaz’, he added.

He lamented that the PML-N government was making recruitments on massive scale in different departments few days before the expiry of its term, calling it pre poll rigging.