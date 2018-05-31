Two soldiers martyred, 3 hurt in NWA blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINRANSHAH: Two soldiers were martyred and three others sustained injuries in a remote-controlled bomb attack on their vehicle in Dattakhel tehsil of North Waziristan Agency (NWA), official sources said.
They said that the militants had planted the explosive device on a roadside in Dattakhel to target the security forces.
They said that the blast occurred when a vehicle of the security forces was passing through the area. As a result, two soldiers including a Lance Naik Momin and a soldier Saleemullah were martyred on the spot while three others Sardar Akbar, Shakir and Asim Mukhtiar were wounded in the attack. The injured soldiers were shifted to a hospital in Miranshah, the administrative headquarters of North Waziristan, the sources added.
