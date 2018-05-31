Job not completed yet: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said the nation must carry forward gains (of the war on terror) towards enduring peace and stability.According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief said this while addressing the officers and faculty of Command and Staff College in Quetta.

General Bajwa said the country, through great sacrifices of security forces and the nation, is on a positive trajectory of peace and stability.

"The job is not completed yet and we have to carry forward the gains towards enduring peace," observed the army chief. He acknowledged and hailed the contributions and performance of young officers in the operations. General Bajwa advised them to continue excelling in their profession. Later, General Bajwa visited Headquarters of Southern Command in Quetta where he was briefed about the progress of border fencing along the Balochistan portion of the Pak-Afghan border, Quetta Safe City Project, and the ‘Khushal Balochistan’ initiative. The COAS expressed satisfaction on the progress of the socio-economic and security initiatives.