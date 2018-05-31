Helping Pakistan win series will be ‘best memory’

LONDON: Mohammad Amir says bowling Pakistan to a Test series win in England would be “the best memory” of his life.

Fired-up Amir was a key figure in Pakistan’s nine-wicket win over England in the first Test at Lord’s.The 26-year-old pace bowler took five wickets in a triumph that put Pakistan on course for a series victory.

The second Test of the two-match series begins at Headingley on Friday (tomorrow) and Amir has his sights set on completing a success that would be ranked as the finest achievement of his career.

“It’s a big achievement winning in Test cricket in England against England at home,” he said on Wednesday.“If we win the series I think it will be the best memory of my life.”Amir was delighted with Pakistan’s dominant display at Lord’s but he expects England’s wounded pride will ensure the hosts push them much harder in Leeds.

“Winning games at Lord’s - the home of cricket - it is very hard to win (in England). We did well at Lord’s, but it’s passed now,” he said.“Everybody knows England are a very good side - I think one of the best sides in Test cricket - and they will come harder at us here. But we are ready for that challenge.”

Mohammad Abbas was Pakistan’s most potent seamer at Lord’s, with eight wickets, while Hasan Ali took four in the first innings.Amir believes they all have Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood to thank for the damage they caused to England’s creaky batting line-up.

“Credit goes to all the bowlers, especially Mohammad Abbas. He’s bowling very well - and Hasan Ali,” Amir said.“But credit goes to Azhar Mahmood as well. He’s working hard with us and keeps telling us, ‘Pitch the ball up, pitch the ball up’. I think that was the main difference at Lord’s.“We are looking for the same here, and I always give the credit to Azhar Mahmood because he is working so hard - and he is the man behind this.”