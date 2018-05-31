Salt in my water

Many households in Faisalabad are receiving salty water through main water pipelines. This water originally comes from rivers and lakes. Unfortunately, the government has failed to install water processing plants that can help clean water. Industrial waste from textile and sugar mills in Faisalabad is drained into lake and river water. This water cannot be used for drinking and for other domestic purposes -- including washing clothes or taking bath. People are forced to buy filtered water from shops that have an in-house filtration. This creates an additional financial burden on residents.

The government should also be asked to construct free filtration plants across the city and provide free home delivery of filtered water bottles to residents. Access to clean water is one of the basic rights of citizen and the relevant authorities should take relevant steps to ensure that people are not deprived of this basic right. These industries also have a responsibility towards residents under CSR programmes and they should be working towards keeping the environment clean.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar