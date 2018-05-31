IIU, US embassy agree on more cooperation

Islamabad: The International Islamic University (IIU) and US Embassy and Consulate in Pakistan on Wednesday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation through the jointly-built Lincoln’s Corner and signed a memorandum of understanding.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the IIU President’s office on the new campus of the university. IIU president Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh and US embassy deputy counsellor for public affairs Michelle Los Banos signed the MoU document.

Established in 2006, Lincoln’s Corner at the IIU is a partnership between the International Islamic University and the US Embassy. It is a resource centre and event space for providing a platform for open dialogue between Pakistanis and Americans to promote mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties.

According to the MoU, both sides will cooperate at LC for cultural events, educational exchange programs and alumni activities. The LC is focused on library and information resources and also it organizes programs focusing on English language learning, college exam resources, U.S. exchange alumni, cultural programs, and information about the United States.

“The Lincoln’s Corner Islamabad demonstrates the continued partnership between Pakistan and the United States and our shared commitment to fostering open dialogue through educational opportunities,” said the US deputy counsellor.

She also agreed on more US-IIU interaction for mutual cooperation. The IIU president said it was an important opportunity for learning and collaboration between the students of International Islamic University and students at American universities. “We look forward to seeing the fruits of this continuing collaboration,” he said. He thanked the embassy for continuous cooperation.