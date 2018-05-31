16th International Architecture Exhibition sees Pak National Pavilion

KARACHI: Pakistan took the world stage by revealing its first-ever National Pavilion for the 16th International Architecture Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia, under exhibition title ‘The Fold’. This prestigious event set the world putting forward its best in the realms of art, design and architecture.

With a history of over 120 years, La Biennale di Venezia is known to be an Oscar equivalent in the area of design. Its 16th International Architecture Exhibition with the theme of ‘Freespace’ commenced on May 25th and will continue till November 25th respectively Pakistan was trying to enter a pavilion for some years now. This year, a team of talented and passionate architects from Karachi won themselves an entry.

The Pakistan pavilion is called ‘The Fold’ and is the team’s interpretation of the concept of “Freespace”, this year’s theme for the Biennale. The team approached this concept from the perspective of Karachi. As Pakistan’s fastest growing city, Karachi struggles with the ensuing problem of congestion and lack of open spaces. Despite confined physical conditions, these spaces remain full of life and vitality, making enough room for everyone through an overwhelming sense of community that builds and thrives on consensus”.

Pakistan’s first pavilion was spearheaded by a Karachi-based team of architects. Architects Salman Jawed, Bilal Kapadia and Mustafa Mehdi of Coalesce Design Studio were joined by Durreshehwar Alvi, architect and professor at the Indus Valley School of Arts and Architecture. Curator Sami Chohan is the Head of Architecture at the IVS and the final member of the team is Zeba Asad.

Curator of the Pakistan Pavilion, Sami Chohan said: “The Fold is the first-ever Pavilion of Pakistan at the prestigious International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. It takes inspiration from the tangible and intangible qualities of open spaces embedded within the numerous informal settlements of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest and most populated city”.

Speaking of what ‘The Fold’ is all about, the Pavilion of Pakistan explored the ideas of limitation and interdependence, inviting visitors to comprehend FREESPACE as a consequence of unity, mutuality and harmony amidst a restrictive physicality. This made it simultaneously a global as well as a local phenomenon.

The official inauguration of the Pavilion of Pakistan was held on May 25th, 2018 from 3 pm till 6 pm in Venice and was attended by members of The Embassy of Pakistan. The Consul General Mr. Muhammad Nadeem Khan, the Cultural Attachè, Ms.Alaa Mazher Bokhari and Ms.Fabiana Denise D’Antonio Faraone Mennella also attended the inauguration ceremony.