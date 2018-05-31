Police repulse militants’ attack on DI Khan post

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police on Wednesday repulsed a militant attack on their post in the Kulachi area in the district, police said. They said that the militants staged an attack on a police post in Kulachi Daraban Bypass Road the other night.

The cops manning the post returned the fire and forced the militants to retreat. No cop was hurt in the attack, police said. The police lodged a case against unknown militants under sections-324 and 353 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

KHAR: A member of the Tableeghi Jamaat was killed and three others injured when gunmen fired at them in Bajaur Agency on Tuesday night. It was learnt that members of the Tableeghi Jamaat were busy preparing 'sehri' at Okhko Malangi Masjid in Mamond tehsil when gunmen fired at them.

As a result, Munasib Khan, resident of a nearby village, died on the spot while three locals identified as Qari Faheem, Akhtar Said and Rafiullah sustained injuries. The injured were taken to the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur Agency, in critical condition. The motive behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity.