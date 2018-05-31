PTI rejects Nasir Khosa as Punjab caretaker CM





ISLAMABAD: Taking a major U-turn, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf core group Wednesday rejected the name of former federal secretary Nasir Khosa for the post of Punjab caretaker chief minister, apparently after reportedly a clear division on his name in the leadership.

However, PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry insisted that the decision to withdraw the name of Khosa was taken following a sharp reaction in public and concern aired in this connection. He rejected the impression of division in the party ranks thereon.

The core group met here with PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the chair to take stock of a number of important matters. The decision to withdraw Khosa’s name came after both Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Leader of Opposition in the provincial assembly Mehmoodur Rashid had agreed on his name.

Already, the party has withdrawn the name of Manzoor Afridi for the slot of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker chief minister after its Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Leader of Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Mualana Fazlur Rehman’sbrother Maulana Lutfur Rehman agreed on his nomination.

However, preceding events left PTI leadership with no other option but to withdraw his name. Hence, nominees for top caretaker job in Khyber Pakhunkhwa and Punjab, supported by the respective chief ministers have been put aside.

Requesting anonymity, a senior PTI leader, who was also part of the core group meeting, told The News that Khosa enjoyed himself backing of former secretary general Jahangir Tareen. “It indicates a wedge between two senior leaders and this tug of war is to loom over the upcoming parliamentary board meetings for award of party tickets to candidates,” he noted.

The core group strongly condemned Punjab government after the audit reports of 56 companies exposed irregularities worth Rs166 billion. The leadership also condemned and expressed serious concerns over the ‘last-minute appointments’ in the centre, Punjab and Sindh, and formed two committees to review and analyse these appointments.

A committee, consisting of Fawad Chaudhry, Babar Awan and Sahfqat Mehmood will look into appointments made in the centre and in Punjab, whereas another one, comprising Dr Arif Alvi and Liaquat Jatoi will furnish its report on recruitment made in Sindh.

PTI top brass strongly criticised Punjab government over the irregularities worth Rs166 billion in the audit report of 56 companies and directed Shafqat Mehmood to bring the details of the massive irregularities before the nation.

The forum termed the appointment of Advocate General Punjab along with 14 law officers, chairmen of Pemra, HEC, PIA, and CAA, reprehensible. Ali Jahangir Siddiqui’s appointment as Ambassador to US was also criticised.

PTI central leadership approved the names of Himayatullah and Ejaz Qureshi for the KP caretaker chief minister. PTI central leadership congratulated people of Fata on the long-awaited merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has also demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan to make arrangements and issue date for the elections in Fata at the earnest.

The top leadership said PTI was fully prepared to take part in elections across Pakistan. Central Additional Secretary General Arshad Daad has been directed to make district level reconciliation committees.

Moreover, it was decided to hold meetings of the parliamentary board and kick start the process of issuing tickets to the candidates and the leadership also deliberated on the strategies to address possible disputes expected to arise as a result of award of tickets.

Meanwhile, PTI has served legal notice on Aaj News anchorperson Ghareeda Farooqi, seeking unconditional apology over the allegations she leveled against PTI and its chairman regarding nomination of the KP caretaker CM.

In this connection, senior PTI leader Babar Awan has sent legal notice to Ghareeda Farooqi on behalf of Central Media Department Head Iftikhar Durrani, seeking unconditional apology over her ‘unwarranted tweets’ in which she leveled serious allegations against PTI and its leadership.

The notice demands Ghareeda Farooqi to immediately remove the malicious tweets and tender apology within seven days or pay Rs1 billion as damages otherwise, the notice says, all legal remedies available under the law would be availed by PTI.

CMD head stated that how someone could accuse PTI Imran Khan of corruption, who has dedicated his life to the fight against corruption. “The relentless pursuit of the Panama Papers and kicking out more than a dozen MPAs from the government risking his party’s government in KP, are the instances which shows his commitment to a corruption free Pakistan”, said Iftikhar Durrani. He said that Ghareeda Farooqi must withdraw her insulting allegations and tender unconditional apology immediately.

Asim Yasin adds: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General said that Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf have become laughing stock after withdrawing names of caretaker chief ministers for Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

“Imran Khan should tell the nation what price Mehmoodur Rashid and Pervaiz Khattak received for nominating chief ministers of their respective provinces,” he said while in a reaction of the PPP on the PTI's U-turn on withdrawal of nomination of Nasir Khosa as a caretaker chief minister of the Punjab.

Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said that the role of PTI has been fully exposed which also proves that PTI is politically immature and cannot be trusted with government anywhere in Pakistan.

He said that this U-turn is manifestation of the inability of Imran Khan to take serious decisions of national importance. “How the nation can handover the reins of government to a person who lacks political acumen and cannot take vital decision for the country,” said Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.