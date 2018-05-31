NJHP’s second unit starts generation

LAHORE: Consequent upon the completion of its mechanical-run tests, Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) Unit-2 was successfully synchronised on Wednesday with the national grid.

The unit has generated up to 185MW electricity on trial basis. The unit will gradually attain its maximum generation capacity of 242.25MW in due course of time. The Unit-2 will also undergo reliability test and reliability period in accordance with the contractual obligations.

Unit-3, currently in its 30-day reliability period since May 18, has also been contributing 242.25MW (full capacity) to the national grid. NJHP has so far injected about 90 million units of electricity to the system, which equals to a revenue of one billion rupees.

The 969MW NJHP has four generating units, each of them having a generation capacity of 242.25MW. Overall completion of the project is scheduled by July this year.