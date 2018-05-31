SBP re-launches SMS service for fresh currency issuance





KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan, through its subsidiary SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC), has re-launched the SMS service for issuance of fresh currency notes to the general public.

The fresh currency notes would be available from designated commercial bank branches called “e-branches” and the sixteen field offices of SBP BSC, a statement said on Wednesday. The branch ID for e-branch is different from the existing branch/SWIFT code of banks. The issuance of fresh currency through mobile SMS service would commence from June 1 and continue till June 14, 2018. The service would be provided through 1,535 e-branches in 132 cities across Pakistan to ensure maximum geographical coverage. The service charges would be Rs1.50 plus tax, per SMS, the SBP statement said.

“The branch IDs of designated e-branches are available at SBP website http: //www.sbp.org.pk, PBA website http://www.pakistanbanks.org, commercial banks websites, and will also be displayed prominently outside designated e-branches.”

For the service, an SMS comprising the 13 digits CNIC/smart card number along with the desired e-branch ID [eg 3130205839863(space)KHI005] should be sent to short code 8877. In return, the person would receive an SMS containing redemption code, e-branch address and the code validity period, the statement explained.

Redemption code received by the customer would be valid for two working days as per the mentioned dates in the SMS. The customer could then approach the concerned e-branch with their original CNIC/smart card, a photocopy of either, and transaction code received from 8877 to obtain fresh currency notes. An individual can obtain three packets of Rs10 and one packet each of Rs50 and Rs100 as per availability of stock.

It has also been notified that each identity card number or mobile phone number could only be used once. No transaction code would be issued to the sender in case they send the same CNIC number from different mobile numbers or send different identity card numbers from the same mobile number during the service.