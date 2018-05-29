Tue May 29, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
May 29, 2018

Three terrorists nabbedfrom Vehari

LAHORE: CTD team arrested three terrorists of a proscribed organisation TTP/LeJ and recovered explosives & firearms from their possession Monday. CTD team district Vehari got credible information that three terrorists belonging to the TTP/LeJ were present in the area of Railway Phatak Peer Murad, Vehari. They were planning to attack office of an LEA in Vehari. On this information, CTD team raided the place and arrested three terrorists namely Muhammad Irfan, Waseem Abbas and Ghulam Mujtaba. The team recovered three hand grenades, 1, 30 bore pistol, 6 live bullets.

