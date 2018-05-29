Pak soccer team captain says he is fit for Asiad duty

KARACHI: Denmark-based Pakistan football team captain Hassan Bashir on Monday said that he is fully fit and will be available for Pakistan’s duty during the forthcoming Asian Games and SAFF Cup to be held later this summer.

“Last year I had developed muscles injury. But since January this year I have been training hard and have also played some matches from my club. I am fully fit now and will come to Lahore in the middle of June to join Pakistan’s camp for the Asian Games and SAFF Cup,” Hassan told ‘The News’ from Denmark. Hassan confirmed he would be available for both the events. “Yes, I will be available for both the Asian Games and SAFF Cup,’ the striker clarified.

Hassan plays for Greve Fodbold, Denmark’s second division club. Pakistan’s Denmark-based striker Mohammad Ali and goalkeeper Yousuf Butt also play for the same club. Ali and Yousuf are also on Pakistan’s radar for the coming events. When asked how he feels to see Pakistan returning to international circuit after a three-year of lay-off due to internal conflict Hassan said he was very happy to see the country back in action.

“I am really happy that Pakistan is back in international circuit. But at the same time one cannot ignore three wasted years. But after all it’s a moment of joy that Pakistan is returning to international football and its good,” the 31-year old player said. About coaching staff the PFF has built for preparing national under-23 and senior team for this summer international assignments Hassan said it was a great effort. “The PFF has built a very strong coaching panel. Brazilian coach has come and federation has also hired a physical trainer from Brazil which is fairly good. He will be useful as Pakistani players mostly did not get football during three years and trainer will help a lot to bring them in top shape. Shehzad Anwar also knows the game very well. I think it’s a strong coaching team,” Hassan said. “And the induction of both Mohammad Essa and Jaffar Khan in the coaching panel is a great one. They are legends and very down to earth. They are the role model and their presence in the coaching panel will be inspiring one for the boys,” Hassan said.

To a query whether he also intends to coach Pakistan after retirement Hassan said his plan is to play football for three to four more years and after that he certainly would be looking forward to contribute to Pakistan’s football development as a coach, assistant coach or in any other capacity. “It’s my desire to work for Pakistan’s football and want to see the sport in the country flourish,” the player said.

National team camp has been in progress since last Friday at the Model Town Ground Lahore. Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira is supervising the camp.

Pakistan will feature in the 18th Asian Games slated to be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2 and SAFF Cup to be conducted in Bangladesh from September 4-15. In the Asian Games an under-23 team, with three seniors, will be fielded. In the SAFF Cup a complete senior side is fielded.