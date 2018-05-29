PTI candidates ask Imran Khan to allot tickets on merit

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates from various constituencies in Peshawar district have asked the party chairman Imran Khan and core committee to allot tickets to popular and genuine party workers on merit.

The meeting held at the residence of PK-69 candidate, Nawabzada Shakeel Afridi on Monday also expressed concern over the procedure for the scrutiny of papers of party’s candidates at the KP House in Islamabad.

Member National Assembly Sajid Nawaz and district Nazim of Peshawar, Mohammad Asim Khan, presided over the meeting. The workers from the far-flung areas also attended the meeting.

Through a unanimous resolution, the participants asked Imran Khan and the party core committee to allot tickets on merit to the popular workers for ensuring better results in elections.

In another resolution, the meeting reposed confidence in the leadership of party’s chairman Imran Khan and vowed to render every sacrifice for the party.