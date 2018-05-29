PIMS records 4,000 gastro, diarrhoea cases

Islamabad : The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has recorded more than 4,000 cases of gastroentritis, diarrhoea and heatstroke since the start of Ramazan in the middle of the current month.

According to Dr Wasim Khawaja, spokesman for the PIMS, 1,500 of these patients were children.

Dr Wasim told 'The News' that the people should take precautionary measures against these heat-related problems, which could harm their health especially when fasted.

He said the elderly people, children and those fasting should not expose themselves to sunlight and drink as much as possible water, wear light colour dresses and cover health with wet piece of cloth outdoors.

Dr Wasim said fever, headache, dryness of lips and tongue, vomiting and an increase in the body temperature were major symptoms of a heat stroke.

He said anyone with such symptoms should be taken to a cool and shady place and some of their clothes removed before a doctor was consulted.

The expert said heatstroke was caused by failure of the heat regulating mechanism of human body.

"Heat exhaustion is characterised by a very high body temperature which may rise to 43.3 degrees Celsius and profound disturbances, including convulsions, coma, dry hot skin, absence of sweating or sometimes excessive sweating," he said.

Dr Wasim said the outcome of heavy stroke could be fatal even if the patient was quickly taken to a medical centre or hospital.

"The treatment includes rapidly cooling the body through an ice water bath till the body temperature falls below 38.9 degrees," he said. EndsWe have been told that the IGP Temuri is not letting the matter go. In the next step a plan is being chalked out by him to reign in the bikers and make them keep to the extreme left lane on any type of road, highway or the Expressway.

The next initiative being contemplated for implementation is to check ‘lane violation’, thus educating the motorists to learn the importance of keeping to their own lane for maintaining a smooth flow of traffic.

Yet another initiative the IGP Islamabad (former SSP Traffic of Islamabad) is pondering upon is to increase the amount of fine for traffic violations to the mark where it would really hurt the violator of rules and laws.

Keeping in view the track record of Sultan Azam Temuri one can keep a very high level of optimism that he would bring about a noticeable order in traffic on our roads and highways.