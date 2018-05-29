MNA’s nephew murder accused shot dead in court

LAHORE: A proclaimed offender, involved in the murder of MNA Afzal Khokhar’s nephew Imran Shafi, was shot dead on the premises of Sessions Court in the Islampura police limits on Monday morning.

The victim has been identified as Aslam alias Acha Bhatti. Police said Acha Bhatti had killed three persons, including Imran Shafi in January this year. He had fled to Balochistan but CIA police had brought him back. On the day of the incident, he was brought to the court and was being taken back from Bakhshi Khana when an accused identified as Qasim Raza opened fire at him. As a result, Aslam Acha received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Police reached the scene after being informed, arrested the accused person and removed the body to morgue. No case was registered till the filing of this report. It is not the first incident which has exposed security of the courts.

ACCIDENTS: Around 823 road traffic accidents were reported in Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours, in which four lives were lost and 581 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant districts and tehsils.