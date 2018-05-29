Attique declared Meera’s husband

LAHORE: After nine years of litigation, a marriage certificate was validated on Monday and a family court declared Attique-ur-Rehman husband of film star Meera.

The both parties Irtaza Araba alias Meera and Attique-ur-Rehman went through a nine-year long litigation on a matter of validation of a marriage certificate submitted by the latter. The court has announced the verdict after recording statement of prime witness Marriage Registrar (Nikkahkhwan) Ahmad Ali Sajid. The marriage registrar admitted before the court that the marriage certificate submitted by Attique is genuine and signatures of all who were present on the occasion are available on the certificate.

As per details, in the year 2009, the petitioner actress Meera had submitted before the court that marriage certificate submitted by Attique-ur-Rehman is fake and forged. She argued that the record of union council mentioned on the certificate showed that any such marriage was not registered in that union council.

Moreover, the stamps placed on the marriage certificate were fake. She said that not only stamps but the signatures of the witnesses were also forged.

She implored the court to declare marriage certificate null and void saying that Attique was trying to malign her repute. She said that Attique was merely a former business partner who was threatening her ever since she withdrew from the business. She implored the court to declare the marriage certificate null and void. However, after submission of the petition the case remained pending for nine years in the different court of the city.

Meanwhile, Attique had also filed a case against Meera for contracting marriage with one Captain Naveed while her first marriage was intact; however, this case is still pending before a local court.

Attique had also filed a petition in a magisterial court seeking Meera's virginity status. He had implored the court to constitute a medical board for Meera's medial examination. However, on Monday, the court after hearing the final arguments of both parties declared Attique husband of actress Meera and also stated that the dispute among parties started over a property issue.