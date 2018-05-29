Fault in the power line

Earlier this month, a fault that occurred on the 500KV Guddu-Rahim Yar Kan transmission line drowned parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in darkness. There is a need to analyse two aspects: First, how did 733MW/72MVAR surge to 1559MW/717MVAR? Second, how has the frequency reduced from 50.18Hz to 48.755 Hz? It is not known whether it was the single point of failure (SPF) or some other fault in the 500KV transmission line.

The technical committee should look into the two factors. There is also a dire need to assess losses caused due to deteriorated transmission lines all over Pakistan. We must also assess the damages caused to industries beside domestic use. The NTDC must examine all transmission lines. The relevant department should also carry out an in-depth probe into the matter and take steps to ensure that such occurrences are averted in the future.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt