Anwer Abro’s new novel “Nadhro Chand” published

Karachi: Anwer Abro’s new novel “Nadhro Chand” (Small Moon) in Sindhi language has published by Kavita Publication, Hyderabad. Its preface has written by distinguished travelogue writer Altaf Shaikh, while a brief comments on novel and author are penned down by a noted literary critic and analyst Rauf Nizamani, novelist and story writer Mohammad Ali Pathan and poet and journalist Rakhyal Morai.

It is third novel of Anwer Abro. Before it, “Bhagal Randiko” (Broken Toy) and “Hik Mehman Choakri” (A Guest Girl) were published in 2008 and 2016 respectively and were well received from readers.

This new novel of Anwer Abro is based on the story of a five year old child who is born in a metropolitan city Karachi, while his father was born and grown up in a village of Larkana and mother was born in Karachi. Therefore, it resolves around a contrast life of these characters having urban and rural background.

It is a biographical novel that narrates how a five year old child is grown up. His schooling, innocent questions about nature, animals, pets and others things, his visits to various historic and leisure places, and his love with nature, animals and pets shows that how a child reacts and feels during the days of his early age. It is also a travelogue of Sindh’s major areas, picnic points, archaeological sites and activities of novel’s main character Aneeq in his school.

The hectic and noisy life of urban area and peaceful life of rural area is compared in the novel and it was found that how the information technology affects a child who is born in recent years in a metropolitan city. The novel is for both the children and adults. It will also educate parents that how a child be given time and nurtured.***