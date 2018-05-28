Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

X
Xinhua
May 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Afghan forces-led airstrikes kill 19 militants

KABUL : At least 19 militants were killed in airstrikes in four Afghan provinces within the past 24 hours as Afghan and coalition forces continued with the mopping-up operations, the command of Afghan special forces said on Sunday.

“The Afghan Special Operations Forces-led airstrikes killed seven militants in Ajristan district of Ghazni province, six in Chaparhar of Nangarhar, two in Sayyed Karam of Paktia and four others in Darzab of Jawzjan province,” Operational Coordination Group Afghanistan said in a statement.

The Afghan security forces, alongside US and Nato-led coalition troops, have increased ground and air offensives against militants in the past few months.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar