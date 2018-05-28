Man commits suicide in Nowshera

NOWSHERA A dejected man committed suicide after a verbal spat with his brother in Jehangira area here on Sunday.

Abdul Majid, a family member of the deceased, while registering a report in Akora Khattak Police Station stated that an altercation broke out between the two brothers named Asad and Hashmat when he was in another room.

Abdul Majid said that upon hearing the noise, he and his mother rushed to the other room and saw Asad being too emotional and broken down in tears. “We tried to calm him down but his emotions were running high,” he said.

“He was trying to reach out to the family pistol. My mother Fazeelat tried to stop him but he was unstoppable.

He grabbed the pistol and started firing. During the scuffle he shot himself as well as my mother.

My mother sustained injuries and Asad lost his life on the spot,” he added. Police were investigating the case.