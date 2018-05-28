Two cops martyred in Quetta firing

QUETTA: Two policemen were martyred in a shooting by unknown armed assailants in Quetta on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred on Sarki Road when the assailants opened fire at on duty policemen, the law enforcers said. As a consequence, two policemen were martyred and four passers-by injured. In the meantime, personnel in a police vehicle, which was passing by, opened fire at the attackers, killing two of them. One of the injured attackers, however, managed to get away from the scene, the police said. The wounded persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta, where they remained under treatment.