Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Minhaj University orders girl students to vacate hostels

LAHORE: Almost a week after a video showing Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur shouting at boarding female students of Minhaj University went viral, the university administration has asked the boarding students to vacate the hostels. Sources in the university said, some 300-plus students were living in the university hostel, who have been asked to vacate it. Reportedly, parents of some students held a press conference outside the Minhajul Quran Secretariat on Sunday and termed the decision unwise. They said punishment should be given only to those students who were involved in any illegal activity. In a statement, the PAT confirmed closure of the Minhaj University hostel, observing provision of hostel facility was not part of any project and the facility was provided on pressing demand of parents of students.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar