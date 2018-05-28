Anti-Fata merger protest: Enraged tribesmen ransack PTI MNA’s office

KOHAT: A group of enraged tribesmen ransacked the office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Qaiser Jamal in Darra Adamkhel on Sunday to register protest at the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, sources said.

The sources said that the incident happened at Zarghukhel area of Darra Adamkhel semi tribal region in the evening. The tribesmen staged the protest against the Fata merger and blocked the Indus Highway for all kinds of traffic. The angry protesters later laid siege to the office of the PTI MNA Qaiser Jamal. They ransacked the office and damaged the furniture and the fixture. The Levies Force personnel were rushed to the sight to bring the situation under control and reopen the road but in vain. There was a scuffle between the Levies Force personnel and the protesters that left one Levies man, Kashif, injured. The injured was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.