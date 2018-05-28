Heat and pressure turned up for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS: The pressure and heat will both be turned up for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 on Sunday with weather forecasters predicting the race could be the hottest on record.

With the temperature expected to climb above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) and track temperatures soaring well into the 100s it will be new steamy territory for drivers and their cars which have never before operated in such extreme conditions at the Brickyard.

Drivers will be strapped into their machines for more than three hours while navigating the treacherous 2.5-mile oval in what could be diabolical conditions. Forecasters on Saturday were predicting a high of 94F (34.4C) on race day which would smash the record of 92F (33.3C) set at 1937 Indy 500.Only six times in more than a century of racing at the famed Brickyard have temperatures hit 90F or higher.