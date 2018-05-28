PSB, POA to hold meeting over Asiad

KARACHI: In a bid to finalise various matters regarding Pakistan’s contingent participation in the Asian Games Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) are more likely to hold a meeting in Islamabad this week.

“Very soon we are going to meet POA. There is more chance we meet them in few days. More likely this week (from Monday onwards),” a PSB official told ‘The News’ on Sunday. The official feels that it is very important to sort out different things about Asian Games and a meeting is very necessary.

“We know the urgency of the situation. A meeting is important as we are to decide various things. The new Director General has recently taken charge of the Board and he wants some time so that he could know the things and hopefully soon a meeting with the POA would be held,” the official said.

The senior joint secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Arif Ibrahim has replaced Amir Ali Ahmed as PSB Acting Director General the other day. Amir, a DMG officer, had been given additional charge of the PSB DG on the retirement of former DG PSB Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera whose career ended last February.

The official also informed that the PSB had already received a letter from the POA regarding meeting. Meanwhile a POA official told this correspondent that the NOC had written to PSB and had been waiting for its response.

“We are waiting for the Board’s response to our letter we had sent to it,” the POA official told this correspondent. The PSB official also informed that Rs 200 million would also be credited to the PSB accounts in a couple of days which would pave way for successful handling of the affairs of Pakistan’s preparation and participation in the Asian Games slated to be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

“When this amount will be spent Rs100m more would be released,” the Board official said. Because of financial issues the Board had halted in Islamabad and Lahore some camps for the Asian Games. And those camps are yet to be resumed.

However in most of the disciplines, especially those which took part in the Commonwealth Games in Australia last month, Pakistan is yet to initiate its preparation for the Asiad.

A senior official of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) told The News on Sunday that in a couple of days they would know the real situation. “It would be good if the Board gives us camp. If it gets delayed then we will have to start camp ourselves as we have to prepare for the important event,” the official said. In kabaddi Pakistan’s medal chance is hundred per cent. But so much delay in resuming its preparation may put the team in trouble in Indonesia. Kabaddi camp had been stopped due to Super Kabaddi League held in Lahore early this month.

The POA-PSB meeting would also clarify the Board’s stance how much disciplines it could sponsor for the Asian Games. Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) will have to send its own squad for the Asian Games through its own revenues as the federation has already disassociated itself from the Board. National football team camp started at Lahore on Friday night under the Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira. It is expected that Pakistan would take part in Asian Games in 28 to 29 disciplines.