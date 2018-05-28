After Salah heartbreak, Safwat gives Egypt a boost

PARIS: Egypt’s Mohamed Safwat was handed a shock last-minute entry into the French Open on Sunday and a clash against Bulgarian fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov on the showcase Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 27-year-old had lost in the final round of qualifying to Guido Andreozzi of Argentina but earned a spot in the main draw after Serbia’s Viktor Troicki, who was expected to face Dimitrov, pulled out with an injury. Safwat, ranked 182 in the world, has never played a Grand Slam match and has won just once on the second-tier Challenger Tour in 2018.

He is the first Egyptian to play at Roland Garros since Tamer El-Sawy in 1996. Safwat, bringing a little good news to Egyptian sport after the injury suffered by footballer Mohamed Salah in Saturday’s Champions League final, is one of seven lucky losers in the men’s draw. On Saturday, Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov pulled out with a wrist injury, leaving Rafael Nadal to open his title defence against Italian lucky loser Simone Bolelli.