Kyrgios pulls out of French Open

PARIS: Australian Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the French Open on Sunday after failing to recover from an elbow injury, saying a potential five sets on clay was “too risky”.

The 23-year-old was seeded 21st at Roland Garros and was due to play compatriot Bernard Tomic in the first round. The enigmatic Kyrgios has not played a singles match since a quarter-final loss to Ivo Karlovic at the US Clay Court Championships in April.

“Having consulted with my team and medical experts it is deemed too risky for me to step out and potentially play five sets on clay, especially as I have not played a singles match in nearly two months,” Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve worked hard to be ready in time and desperately wanted to play Roland Garros, which is very special to me but I literally ran out of time. “A dramatic spike in load on my elbow could potentially put me back to square one and with the grass court season around the corner it is something I can not and will not risk.”

On Saturday, the world number 23 had claimed a doubles title in Lyon playing alongside American Jack Sock. Kyrgios’ withdrawal means that there will be eight lucky losers in the men’s draw after Egyptian Mohamed Safwat was a last-minute replacement for Viktor Troicki earlier on Sunday, losing to fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov.