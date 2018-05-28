KP govt fails to keep promises: JI leaders

PAKPATTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami leaders Rana Aneesur Rehman and Rana Abdul Rauf have said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has failed to fulfill its promises. Dilapidated roads and heaps of garbage in the residential areas and on roads are the visible examples of their failure. Unhygienic drinking water is spreading different diseases among the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they said. Both the leaders vehemently criticised the rulers of PTI for leaving the people in the lurch. “Jamaat-e-Islami is a corruption-free party and capable to deal with the rulers for looting national resources and doing nothing good for the uplift of the masses. Due to failed economic policies of the government, inflation is on the rise in the country,” they added.