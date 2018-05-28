Oghi tehsil gets first degree college for girls

MANSEHRA: The first girls degree college was inaugurated in Oghi tehsil of Mansehra district on Sunday.

“I am proud to launch this first ever girls degree college,” Member Provincial Assembly Wajihuzzaman Khan told the inaugural ceremony in Oghi tehsil.The MPA said that he had moved summary to Higher Education Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seeking induction of faculty and other staff at that college built with a grant of Rs300 million.