Mayor expresses annoyance at sanitation conditions at ASH





Expressing annoyance at the unsatisfactory sanitation conditions in the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Mayor Wasim Akhtar has directed the officials concerned to take action immediately to bring improvements.

In an unscheduled visit to the ASH and its Trauma Centre on Sunday, the mayor visited various wards and interacted with patients and hospital staff at the facility. This hospital is a medical treatment centre and therefore any political activity, including fixing of flags, banners or posters within the hospital boundary will not be allowed, he said.

The mayor inspected the facilities provided in different wards and sections of the hospital, including emergency ward, medical ward, surgical ward and the Trauma Centre, which is being renovated.

He expressed annoyance on unsatisfactory sanitation conditions in the hospital and ordered authorities to take immediate action to fix the hospital’s service provision for patients. Akhtar also met with the patients and their attendants and enquired about the facilities being provided to them in the hospital.

He also met with the post-graduate doctors and other staff and listened to their problems. He assured them that their problems will be solved and the honorarium of doctors will be paid in next two days.

The Abbasi Shaheed Hospital provides low cost and better medical treatment and diagnosis facilitates to the citizens of Karachi, the mayor said. He added that they wanted to make ASH a better and well standard hospital so that patients could avail even better facilities here.

Poor and middle class patients come here for medical help and therefore the hospital staff and administration must make sure that they get better treatment, he said.