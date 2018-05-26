Blast at Indian restaurant in Canada injures 15

OTTAWA: Canadian police on Friday hunted two men after a blast at an Indian restaurant near Toronto injured 15 people, but police said there were no initial signs of terrorism.

An improvised device detonated Thursday night at the eatery in Mississauga, a major suburb west of Toronto, while two parties celebrated birthdays, Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans told a news conference.

"Two men wearing hoodies were seen entering the restaurant with an IED," or improvised device, she said. "The men were seen fleeing the scene immediately following the explosion."

The men did not say anything, just dropped off the device and left, authorities said earlier. "Every police resource is being used right now to locate the people responsible for this horrendous act," Evans added, giving the number of injured as 15.

Three of them -- a 35-year-old man and two women, aged 48 and 62 -- were taken by ambulance to hospital in critical condition, and were listed as stable on Friday morning.