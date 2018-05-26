ECP summons meeting to devise code of conduct for election on May 31

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday announced to summon a key meeting on May 31 to have consultations with political parties on the code of conduct for the upcoming general election. The Election Commission said here that letters had been dispatched to heads of all political parties, having representation in the Parliament along with the draft of the code, enabling them to have a better understanding of the matter prior to the proposed meeting. Under sub-clause (1) of the clause 233 of the Elections Act, 2017, the Election Commission will be holding consultations with political parties so that the code be thrashed out for political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and polling agents.