Students oriented on Pak economic challenges

PESHAWAR: The Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar, arranged a seminar on “key challenges of Pakistan economy.”

The guest speakers were Dr Waseem Shahid Malik, SBP chair at the University of Peshawar, Zafarul Hassan, head of Poverty Alleviation Section, Planning Commission, Islamabad, and Haidar Abbas, Finance Director, Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services.

They oriented the BS Economics and MS Economics Programmes students about the constitutional and structural framework of the federal budget. The key challenges to the Pakistan economy were discussed as well. The organisers said the students were engrossed in the seminar. They raised questions about different aspects of Pakistan economy which were expertly addressed by the speakers.

The guest speakers believed that an active participation of the academia could help policy makers and government devise policies for a better tomorrow.