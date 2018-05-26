NAB authorises inquiries into alleged corruption

PESHAWAR: The Regional Board Meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday authorised inquiries into alleged corruption and misuse of authority.

The decision was taken at the Regional Board Meeting (RBM), which was chaired by Farmanullah Khan, Director General NAB KP, a press release said. Directors, deputy prosecutor general, case officers, and others attended the meeting. The board authorised inquiry against officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and others for misusing their authority.

The officials are alleged to have made illegal appointment of Hospital Director of Mardan Medical Complex in gross violation of rules.

The press release said that an inquiry was authorised against officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission.

The officials are alleged to have failed to exercise of powers to conceal recruitment examination for 40 posts of Town Municipal Administrators. The board also authorised inquiry against officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minerals Department and others. The officials are alleged to have awarded mining contract in violation of laws.

Another inquiry was authorised against officials of the Galiyat Development Authority for misuse of powers. It was alleged that the officials illegally extended the lease of plots. The board approved filling of reference against officials of Pakistan Custom Department (KP), FAS Tube Mills, Paramount Steel Traders and others for misuse of authority.

The press release said that the beneficiaries in league with relevant customs officials dishonestly and fraudulently derived undue benefit from public exchequer in the form of duties and taxes exemption granted under DTRE Regime worth millions by making fake export claims at Customs Station Torkham.