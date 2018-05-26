Police introduce mechanism to check progress in investigations

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police officials have introduced a new mechanism to evaluate progress in investigation of heinous crimes by personally meeting the complainants in the presence of all the officers concerned.

There was organised system of interaction between senior police officials and the complainants in heinous cases. Besides, very few people have time and resources to visit the police offices.

Most of the senior police officers normally don’t know about the progress in different cases, especially of the heinous nature.

They believe that maintaining law and order and inspecting security in and around the city is their responsibility. A few officers keep themselves updated about the investigation in various cases reported in the recent months.

“A framework was needed to bridge the gap between the police and the public, especially the complainant parties. I held a meeting with 20 complainant parties from different police stations of the city division in the first phase to know the progress in their cases as well as their grievances about the process of investigation,” Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rahman told The News.

He added the cases included murder, attempted-murder, dacoties, burglaries and others.

“Each case file was discussed in detail with complainant in the presence of the SSP Investigation, relevant SP, DSP, SHO and investigation officer. The DSP concerned did a briefing about the case. Complainant was asked about his views about the progress,” said the CCPO.

He admitted some of the complainants appreciated the progress while others were not satisfied.

“Way forward for each case was discussed and officers concerned were given timelines to trace cases and arrest the accused. The good thing was that complainants were very happy and satisfied with this opportunity to discuss their cases at the senior most level,” said Qazi Jamil.

The CCPO said the practice would be extended to all the police stations of the capital city.

“It’s the actual police job, professional investigation, and keeping the complainants on board. We are strongly committed to continue the job and provide justice to the public in criminal cases in the city,” said the city police chief.