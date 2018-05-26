Petrol shortage feared as supply delayed

LAHORE: In view of the expected hike in the petroleum products price, oil marketing companies have allegedly started delaying retail consignments, which may lead to shortage of the petroleum products.

The state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO) claimed availability of sufficient stocks at their filling stations. However, there are reports of delay in supply of fuel to other petrol pumps. Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association expressed concern over such acts of some petroleum marketing companies.

Oil marketing companies have started delaying tactics in the supplies as there is a rumour of price increase in the market. These delaying tactics will create a shortage of diesel and petrol in the country, claimed Engineer Khawaja Atif Ahmed, an office-bearer of Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association here on Friday. Meanwhile, a senior official of PSO categorically said that there is no short supply at their outlets anywhere in the country.

We have a commitment to people of Pakistan and we do not work for short gains, he observed. He, however, did not explicitly denied notion of short supply of fuel being imported in the country.

App for database: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that Pakistan can overcome not just the unemployment issue but also can raise the living standard of people by giving importance to technical and vocational education.

According to a press release, he said this while signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create a database of more than 150,000 Tevta graduates and currents students on a mobile app. He claimed the agreement would help provide more job opportunities to Tevta students.

The Tevta chairman said that initially, data of plumber, beautician, electrician and mobile repairer would be available on the app, whereas, the data of others would be available later.