Fata merger with KP lauded

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Hafiz Aakif Saeed said the merger of Fata with KP will be a historic event, once it crosses all hurdles in the way.

Delivering Friday sermon at Qur’an Academy, he said although Pakistan had been an independent state for 70 years, the people of Fata were still living the lives of slaves. The area used to be referred to as Ilaqa-e-Ghair, despite being a geographical part of the state. Black laws had made the lives of the people of Fata miserable. They had to bear the oppression of feudal lords and political agents but no one came to their rescue.

He said now the people would have access to the Peshawar High Court and the Supreme Court to file their grievances, and they would get all the rights enjoyed by people of the rest of Pakistan. He concluded by observing that justice and rights for all would be available only when the genuine Islamic system of social welfare and justice would be formally established as the law of the land in our country.