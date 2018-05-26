US Muslim inmates fed pork during Ramazan

LOS ANGELES: A federal judge granted a restraining order late on Thursday forcing prison guards in Alaska to stop giving Muslim inmates pork as they break their fasts during Ramazan, rights campaigners said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming Anchorage Correctional Complex had violated constitutional prohibitions against "cruel and unusual punishment."

"CAIR has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president," the Washington-based organisation said in a statement.

Inmates observing Ramazan are given rations equating to 1,100 calories a day at most, according to the complaint, far short of the recommended daily amount of around 2,500 calories for men.

The packages contain food made of pork, which is forbidden in Islam, rendering the actual nutritional value of the meals even more inadequate. CAIR said the treatment contravened the Religious Land Use and Institutionalised Persons Act and violated First and 14th Amendment rights to equal protection and free exercise of religion.