Merger of Fata into KP celebrated

KHAR/ PARACHINAR: The merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was celebrated in tribal areas on Friday.

The National Assembly passed the bill to merge Fata on Thursday. To celebrate the event, the Pakhtun Youth Jirga arranged a gathering at Khar, the district headquarters here. A large number of members the jirga and political representatives attended the event.

Sweets were distributed and firework displayed to celebrate the passage of which was the longstanding demand of the tribespeople. Another event was held at Durani House in Bailot Mamoond to mark the day. In Parachinar, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) local leaders on hailed the government and opposition parties’ decision on the Fata merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Speaking at a press conference, PPP leaders including Hashmat Bangash, Inayat Hussain, Jalal Hussain, Malik Nauroz Turi, Haji Dildar, Malik Dildar and Malik Sajjad said that Fata-KP merger could be deemed as freedom for the tribespeople.

They said that issues being faced by the Fata people would be resolved on priority basis after the merger. “We thank Member National Assembly Sajid Turi and all Fata parliamentarians for their efforts for Fata merger into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Malik Dildar said, adding that the merger would not only provide representation to the Fata in the Provincial Assemblies but will change fate of the tribal regions.

In Kalaya, hailing Fata merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the tribal elders in Orkazai Agency said the move would help resolve the issues being faced by the tribespeople on priority basis. In a statement, the tribal elders including Malik Israr, Malik Abdul Ghafoor, Malik Usman Khan, Malik Abul Umat and others said that the tribespeople had rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism but their rights were usurped.