ECP summons meeting to devise code of conduct on May 31

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday announced to summon a key meeting on May 31 to have consultations with political parties on the code of conduct for the upcoming general election.

The Election Commission said here that letters had been dispatched to heads of all political parties, having representation in the Parliament along with the draft of the code, enabling them to have a better understanding of the matter prior to the proposed meeting.

Under sub-clause (1) of the clause 233 of the Elections Act, 2017, the Election Commission will be holding consultations with political parties so that the code be thrashed out for political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and polling agents.

Meanwhile, there are speculations among journalists and on social media that whether or not the Election Commission will take notice of the May 25 notification of the federal government to grant honorarium equivalent (special performance incentive) to three-month basic pay to all the federal government officers/officials for the financial year 2017-18.

Moreover, the notification, with signatures of Prime Minister’s secretary, also mention that the Prime Minister has further desired that for the financial year 2018-19 onward, a policy may be formulated by the new government after 2018 elections.