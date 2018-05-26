PM okays three bonuses for govt employees





ISLAMABAD: At the twilight of completing its five-year term, PML-N government’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday approved honorarium equivalent to three basic pays for the fiscal year 2017-18 for all the federal government employees.

This approval has been granted as part of special performance incentive to the officers/officials of the federal government. Three basic pays to all employees of the federal government will cause above 60 billion rupees to the national exchequer.

Many termed this a part of campaign to lure voters for the next general elections. According to official notification issued by Secretary to the Prime Minister, Fawad Hassan Fawad, on Friday stating that the PM/chairman of the ECC has seen and is pleased to order that all employees of the federal government shall be given honorarium equivalent to three basic pays for financial year 2017-18. No exception shall be allowed for payment in excess of the ceiling in any case. The prime minister has further desired that for the financial year 2018-19 onwards, a policy may be formulated by the new elected government after the Elections 2018.